Cardinal Conversation: Proposed sales tax increase would fund school construction across Virginia
Voters in 47 Virginia localities will decide in November whether to add 1% to their local sales tax rate in order to raise money for school construction.
The question will be on the ballot in every part of the state as local governments look for ways to pay for upgrades to aging school buildings.
Cardinal news education reporter Meghan Mangrum is covering the issue and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.