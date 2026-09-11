Roanoke Valley remembers victims and survivors of 9/11

From the walls of the Pentagon in Northern Virginia to the Roanoke Valley, Virginians marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Outside Salem’s Fire Station Number One, first responders and members of the community placed wreaths before the city’s permanent 9/11 memorial. The memorial is focused around a two-story tall steel beam from the World Trade Center.

Salem Fire Chief Steve Simon remembered the lives lost that day in 2001 and the loved ones who still mourn.

"A quarter century has passed since that Tuesday morning transformed our nation forever, Simon said with a voice full of emotion. "Yet for so many gathered here today the memories remain vivid and the loss remains profoundly present."

1 of 6 — Salem 9/11 memorial Salem's permanent 9/11 memorial stands outside Fire Station One. It's focused around a two-story tall steel beam from the World Trade Center. David Seidel / Radio IQ 2 of 6 — Salem 911 Memorial Flowers Flowers laid at the base of Salem's 9/11 memorial David Seidel / Radio IQ 3 of 6 — Salem 911 Memorial ceremony crowd Dozens of first responders and residents from around the Roanoke Valley gather for the memorial ceremony on Sept. 11, 2026. David Seidel / Radio IQ 4 of 6 — Firefighters carry wreath Firefighters carry a wreath at the Roanoke Valley 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sept. 11, 2026. David Seidel / Radio IQ 5 of 6 — Salem 911 Memorial pledge Guests recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Salem's 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sept. 11, 2026. David Seidel / Radio IQ 6 of 6 — Salem 911 Memorial Flag Fire trucks hoist a flag near the memorial ceremony in Salem on Sept. 11, 2026. David Seidel / Radio IQ

Other events Friday included a memorial stair climb in Richmond and a blood drive in the Bristol area.

In Arlington, where a hijacked airliner crashed into the Pentagon, officials broke ground on a memorial visitor education center. Earlier this week, the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial was designated as an affiliated area of the National Park Service.