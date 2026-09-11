Virginia Pride Fest 2026 brings LGBTQ-awareness to Richmond this weekend

Virginia Pride started back in 1975 and 51 years later, it’s still going.

For Virginia Pride director James Millner, Virginia’s annual Pride celebration is about visibility.

“We are no longer going to be relegated to the shadows of society. There’s something really powerful about living your authentic life and showing up, whether that be at work, with your family, where you socialize," Millner told Radio IQ. "But certainly, at events like Pride Fest where we have thousands of people coming together.”

But Virginia Pride Fest is about more than just coming together, it’s about the entertainment lineup which features both local and national acts. This year’s headliner is David Archuleta, a former American Idol contestant who came out as gay in 2021.

Other big names include Ru Paul’s Drag race star A’keria Davenport and Country musician Chris Housman.

Pride Fest 2026 will also give a chance for attendees to learn more about the upcoming vote on a constitutional amendment that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage, Millner is glad to support the effort.

“Virginians overwhelmingly support the right of gay and lesbian couples to marry," Millner said. "So, I’m hopeful that, come November, we will finally clear our constitution of discriminatory language.”

Virginia Pride Fest 2026 starts noon Saturday at Midtown Green in Richmond and runs till 8 PM. The event happens rain or shine.

“It’s not gonna rain, it’s gonna shine," Millner said, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. "But one way or another, we’re gonna shine.”

