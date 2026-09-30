AG Jones seeking out former federal attorneys for his federal overreach unit

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is staffing a unit within his office to combat President Donald Trump’s so-called federal overreach, and he’s seeking former federal attorneys to join the fight.

And while many attorneys left the Department of Justice in the wake of Trump taking office, a recruiter tells Radio IQ there’s still some left. And they are looking for a way out.

“Whether it be to protect them from the illegal tariffs the president continues to try and push, to the damage left behind from DOGE; we are ready to take this challenge head on,” Attorney General Jay Jones said of his new federal overreach unit’s purpose. He’s already recruited some former federal attorneys, but he wants more.

“This group will have people who are very, very well versed in the federal system, have extensive experience in federal courts and will be on the front lines putting Virginians first,” Jones said.

There were an estimated 10,000 departures from the Department of Justice as of this spring, with many already seeking roles in the law practices they left. It’s unclear how many attorneys remain for Jones to poach, but Amy Savage, a partner with the D.C.-based legal recruiter Garrison, said he may not struggle that much to find the help he seeks.

“Virginia is in a unique position to capture that talent, both in terms of geographic proximity, but in terms of the number of skilled attorneys who are looking for their next position,” Savage told Radio IQ.

And while one may think these former federal attorneys would carry a grudge, Savage says, if Jones wants to recruit them, he needs to think of the reason they joined the federal service in the first place.

“It’s not just about politics," she said. "It’s about the mission and public service.”