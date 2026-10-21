Voter registration deadline approaching

This week is the deadline for new voters to register to vote, although people can still cast a provisional ballot with same-day registration all the way up until the polls close on November 3rd.

Robert Lester at the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy says be careful if you are mailing your registration form.

"The only way you can get the date of Oct. 23 is if you take that registration to the United States Postal Counter and ask them to hand stamp it with the Oct. 23 date."

And here's some advice from Joan Porte, president of the Virginia League of Women Voters: When you register, take the option of getting a permanent absentee ballot sent to your address in every election.

"If you decide you don't want to vote by mail, you want to go in and you have your ballot, you just bring it in, and the registrars know what to do with it. So, it is so much easier for the registrars," Porte says. "It's easier for you, because once you register, you can sign up for the permanent absentee ballot. You never miss an election."

You can check your registration status and find more information at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Almost 800,000 votes have already been cast in this election. That's almost twice as many early votes as cast at this point in the 2022 midterm.