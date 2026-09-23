Virginia Elections Guide

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The upcoming ballot measure is the next step required in the process to amend the state constitution. If approved by voters, automatic restorations would begin Jan. 1, 2027.
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The governor also said those gaining citizenship were doing so as the country was facing an "array of challenges."
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Incumbent members of Congress usually have a fundraising advantage over challengers. But one candidate is flipping the script.
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Mail ballots come with instructions on how to track the ballot. But if you’d like to fill out your mail in ballot and drop it off in person, that’s an option too.