Virginia's 7th District has been swung between both major parties historically

One of Virginia's congressional districts has a long history of supporting Republicans and Democrats. But the district is not expected to swing this year although it is the most expensive anywhere in the Commonwealth.

Virginia's 7th Congressional District was once ruby red, a district represented by George Allen in the 1990s. It was later the home of House Majority Leader Eric Cantor until the primary shocker in the 2014 midterms when he lost to Dave Brat.

"I know there's a lot of long faces here tonight," Cantor said at the time. "And it's disappointing, sure. But I believe in this country, I believe there's opportunity around the next corner for all of us."

The politics of the 7th shifted in the 2018 midterm when Democrats were able to flip it from red to blue unseating Brat with a challenger named Abigail Spanberger.

"My question, again, whether Congressman Brat knows which Democrat, in fact, he's running against? Because I am not the Democrat who supported single-payer in the primary," Spanberger said. "I am not Nancy Pelosi and I am not President Barack Obama."

After the 2020 Census, the 7th Congressional District shifted away from the Richmond suburbs toward the Northern Virginia exurbs.

Now, the incumbent is Eugene Vindman who’s seeking his second term in office. It's not expected to swing again this year, although it is the most expensive on the ballot anywhere in Virginia.

Vindman has raised more than $15 million for the cycle. That's more than twice as much as Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans in another swing seat in Hampton Roads.