UVA Health announces plans for outpatient center in Pantops area

UVA Health announced plans to open a new outpatient center just outside Charlottesville.

The health system has acquired the former State Farm facility in the Pantops area of Albemarle County. The university says it's part of its effort to meet ever-increasing demand. The health provider is expecting to hit 1.2 million patient visits by 2035, about 300,000 more than in recent years.

"By relocating appropriate outpatient services to this location, we can improve access to care," UVA Health CEO Dr. Mitchell Rosner told the school's Board of Visitors Friday. "We can create a more convenient experience for patients. And, importantly, reduce the congestion on the main medical campus."

Rosner said the move will also free up capacity for more specialized inpatient care at the current medical center campus in Charlottesville.

The 365,000 square foot Pantops facility has been empty for several years. UVA officials said bringing more patients and staff there will help increase economic activity. It includes 1,200 parking spaces on the 55-acre site. The purchase price was approximately $48 million.

The new outpatient center is expected to open in 2028.