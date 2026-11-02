Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's desperate need for adequate nursing home staffing
According to a report by the General Assembly's Joint Commission on Healthcare, Virginia ranks near the bottom nationally in nursing home staffing.
The report included numbers on overall nursing home staffing and the categories of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacker covered the story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.