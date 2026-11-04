Shannon Taylor declares victory over Republican incumbent in close Central Virginia congressional race

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor has flipped Virginia’s 1st Congressional District blue. Taylor is the winner in the hotly-contested race over incumbent Rob Wittman – continuing a night of upsets for Democrats nationally.

“I’d like to welcome to the stage the next congresswoman..." was about all Governor Abigail Spanberger could get out before being drowned out by screams in support of Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

Taylor took the stage to declare victory in the highly competitive race for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

And while the race wasn’t yet called by the Associated Press at the time, Taylor said she was ready to fight for Virginians.

“Together we’ve made Henrico a safer place and held accountable those seeking to take advantage of our community. Now, Virginians are facing a different kind of harm," Taylor told the packed room. "Nearly a year ago we launched this campaign because our community, our Commonwealth, our country, had fallen victim to the actions of a corrupt and unaccountable Washington."

Meanwhile, at Republican Rob Wittman’s election night party, custodians were sweeping an empty room as Taylor spoke.

The incumbent, who held the rural Richmond suburban seat since 2007, left his own party before Taylor took the stage.