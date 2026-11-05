AP declares Taylor, McGuire winners in respective U.S. House races
It took some time, but the Associated Press has now declared Democrat Shannon Taylor and Republican incumbent John McGuire the winners in their respective U.S. House races.
Taylor – currently Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney – has unseated Republican Rob Wittman in the 1st District. According to the Virginia Department of Elections results tally, Taylor has a current margin of victory just under 9,500 votes.
Wittman has held that office for nearly a decade. The district includes a good chunk of the eastern part of the state, but also several Richmond suburbs.
In the 5th District – which includes much of Central and Southside Virginia – Republican Congressman John McGuire will hold onto his seat. He has defeated Democrat Tom Perriello by a current margin of just over 7,800 votes according to the Department of Elections.
Both races were eyed by Democrats on the national stage as potential blue flips.