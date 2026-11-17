State health officials have confirmed a case of measles within its Central Region.

The Department of Health says the patient is a preschool age child – but won’t release any further information to protect their privacy.

Officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

There are two possible exposure sites from the last couple of days – the emergency department at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville from 10pm Sunday night to 12:15am Monday and the UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville from 5:15 to 10:15am Monday. The exposures there were specifically in the South Tower Lobby and the pediatric and adult emergency departments.

While most people in Virginia are vaccinated against the highly-contagious illness, VDH says anyone in those facilities should be aware of the potential exposure.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact their local health department.