Fewer people are reading.

One survey found leisure reading has fallen 40% over the last generation. A string of bookstores have closed in Roanoke over that time, from Ram’s Head Books in 2011, to Book No Further last year.

But a new wave of entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to get books into the hands of readers.

If you’ve been to a punk show or roller derby game lately, you might’ve seen Angelo Colavita perched behind a table with a display of subversive books. Colavita’s been selling books for 20 years.

“I do really well," Colavita says. "It’s like second nature to me.”

He grew up in Philadelphia and worked at Robin’s Bookstore, which was a hub for the counterculture and known as city’s oldest independent bookstore before it closed in 2012.

Colavita moved to Roanoke five years ago, and with the help of a small inheritance from a politically active aunt, opened War on Books – his pop-up bookstore – with a table, some milk crates, and a small inventory of radical literature.

“I just wanted to open a bookstore that carried stuff I wanted to read," Colavita says.

He sells some books online, and also in person at events where he’s likely to find people interested in the books he carries: “Going to where people are, and where they hang out is kind of my strategy now.”

Jess Wimer Jess Wimer stands outside the mobile Noble Boots Bookshop.

Jess Wimer is a newer bookseller trying a similar strategy, with a different niche.

“The way our world is , sometimes it’s good to take a step back from all the serious stuff and allow yourself to explore things that are magical and fun and whimsical," Wimer says.

Wimer is a Navy veteran and stay-at-home mom with four kids, and when she left her full-time job, she decided to launch a book business: Noble Boots Bookshop.

“We bring the books to you, and that looks like scheduling popups or events," Wimer says. "When you walk into the shop you’ll see a lot of purple and very whimsical elements. It’s OK to be a kid, It’s OK that you feel like you're stepping into a fairy tale, and that’s the notion I wanted for the bookstore.”

Using a trailer, she pops up at festivals, farms, wineries – and every Friday, the Toebean Cat Café. Noble Boots was named for a cat, after all. Customers can find a carefully curated selection of new books – mostly fantasy – as well as keychains, stickers and art kits.

Not all of Roanoke’s bookstores are mobile, though. The BiblioPub is predicated on being a third space – that is, a place that’s not home or work, where people can hang out.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ Ellen Seay (left) tends the BilblioPub.

“It is a place you can come and sit and be by yourself or with a few people," says Ellen Seay, the BiblioPub’s owner. "You can shop for books. We have used books, we have a few new books. We have coffee, we have a small food menu, we have beer and wine. Yeah, just a fun place to hang out.”

Seay moved to Roanoke from Baltimore five years ago, and launched the store after teaching and then working for an educational software company. She hosts local authors, silent reading nights, and a monthly poetry open mic.

And she intentionally stocks both new and used books to make sure they get to people who may not be able to spend a lot.

“I love a community that is traditionally more underserved," Seay says. "That’s why I do a lot of used books as well here, because it can be difficult to access books. They are not cheap, so if you can come here and get a book that’s decent quality for $5 or $6 instead of going to Barnes & Noble and getting it for $20 or $25, I want to be able to provide that.”

Of course, if you want to talk used books, you’ve got to talk about Too Many Books. Linda Steadman has been operating the Grandin Village mainstay since 1993.

Between that landmark and the new breed of booksellers, Roanoke should have plenty of reading material.