Students at the University of Virginia are paying up to $65,000 a year to get their college degree, but thanks to artificial intelligence, they don’t know if a job will be waiting when they graduate or whether what they’ve learned will still be relevant. In these formative years, they’re struggling to understand who they are and what they can do

“It’s really overwhelmed all other issues,” says Michael Sheehy, director of research at the Center for Contemplative Sciences.

Sixteen experts have been invited to speak and answer questions at a symposium on November 18 and 19. They’re tech executives, mental health professionals, educators, students and religious leaders.

"We have Father Michael Bagott who will be joining us from Rome.He’s part of the Pope’s council on AI. The Catholic Church has made some extraordinary innovative moves in its relationship to AI," Sheehy says. "The Pope has been outspoken about that."

The symposium will look at how societies have dealt with major social upheaval in the past.

"There are, from global contemplative traditions, narratives and myths and poems and all sorts of story-telling that is quite relevant," he explains.

There is, of course, existential dread -- talk of AI agents’ ability to wipe out the human race.

"AI agents are not only capable of decision-making, but – because there are a lack of guard rails for them to behave – they will go to all kinds of behavior to accomplish the task that they are set out to do. There are all sorts of unimaginables," Sheehy says.

Think, for example, of 2001, a Space Odyssey in which a desperate astronaut argues with the onboard computer known as Hal.

“Open the pod bay doors, Hal!

I’m sorry Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.

What’s the problem?

I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.

What are you talking about Hal?

This mission is too important for me to allow you to do that.

I don’t know what you’re talking about, Hal.

I know that you and Frank were planning to disconnect me, and that’s something I can’t allow to happen.

Where the hell did you get that idea, Hal?

Dave, although you took very thorough precautions in the pod against my hearing you, I could see your lips move.

Alright, Hal. I’ll go in through the emergency airlock.

Without your space helmet, Dave, you’re going to find that rather difficult.

Hal, I won’t argue with you anymore.Open the doors!

Dave, this conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Goodbye.

Hal, Hal, Hal.”

The symposium will also look at stories from the past that made humans wonder if we had a future.

"We find narratives of doomsdays, and the end of the world and Armageddon," Sheehy notes. "What are the apocalyptic narratives and perspectives and visions that might help give some context?"

Sheehy says the conference quickly sold out, with all 250 seats spoken for.

"We have a wait list that we started about two weeks ago, and people are coming from out-of-state to join us. In fact, I just met someone from California who flew in for this."

He hopes the conversations there will help to influence future policies and actions.

"What does it mean for us as humans to think through these issues? How do we be intelligent in response to them, with the hope that that will inform a broader public conversation about what’s happening?"

And he thinks young adults who have grown up in the digital age will find surprising ways to confront and shape a future filled with robots and artificial intelligence.

"The students are remarkably savvy and resilient and creative, and they bring digital native assumptions, and that is very fresh."

Each session will be recorded and may be available to the public. UVA will follow the symposium with a workshop on the human response to AI and with a spring semester course on AI Anxiety.

https://csc.virginia.edu/events/ai-anxiety-human-flourishing