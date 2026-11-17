Local governments in Virginia have limited authority, a tradition that dates back to the 1800s. Now, there's a new effort to change that and give some power back to localities.

In the 1890s, a Winchester man tried to collect a $500 reward for helping convict an arsonist. But the Supreme Court of Appeals determined that Winchester did not have the authority to offer a reward because the General Assembly never granted that power. It was a decision that used the reasoning of an Iowa jurist named John Dillon.

Bruce McDonald at Old Dominion University says the Dillon Rule, as it's become known, hamstrings local governments.

"We're not just talking about local proposals that were debated and rejected," McDonald says. "We're talking about ideas that may never have reached a public discussion because officials believe they lack the authority to pursue them."

Delegate Marty Martinez is a Democrat from Loudoun who’s introducing legislation to upend the infamous Dillon Rule and give local governments more authority.

"I'm not carrying it to fail," Martinez says. "I am carrying it to pass, and I'm going to do everything I can to make sure it passes. And if, by chance, it doesn't, [that] doesn't mean I'm going to sit back and not do anything. I'm going to continue to do this because, as a person who served in local government, I know how important this is."

One area where the coalition supporting the bill does not want to give more authority to local governments is law enforcement. They do not want cities, towns and counties to create new crimes or expand police powers.