Breast Cancer Awareness episode - mentioned during the Fall Fund Drive

Record Your Story HERE

or with the phone use the QR code

On Sunday, October 4th, I want to create a special Hoot & Holler Radio show that showcases a spectrum of experiences told by humans who have been affected by breast cancer. Patients, caregivers, doctors, family members, healers, hospice workers, etc.

We want the ALL of it.

And because I have endured the nightmare that is breast cancer myself, I don’t want to make a show “about” breast cancer so much as a show made of the stories we carry because of it.

The big things, sure.

But especially the little things.

The moment you can still see clearly.

The thing someone said that you never forgot.

The fiercely brave thing you did because of/in spite of breast cancer.

The exhaustion of October, Saving the Tatas, and pink ribbons.

The friend who showed up.

The person who said exactly the wrong thing.

The weirdest part nobody warned you about.

Something that made you laugh when you really needed to.

Something that made you cry.

Something about your body.

Your hair.

Your scar.

Your boobs.

Your life.

Maybe it has almost nothing to do with cancer anymore.

It doesn’t need to be inspirational. It doesn’t need to be profound.

It doesn’t need to have a point or be tied up with a happy ending or a pretty pink ribbon.

We are looking for one little story from a multitude of people just like you.

The idea is to weave together a tapestry of voices from those who have been affected by breast cancer.

*We are looking for micro stories that are about 2 minutes in length.

(Roughly 300 words)

And we want to hear it in YOUR voice.

You can remain completely anonymous.

You’ll simply click the link, hit record, and tell us the story like you’re telling it to a friend.

We’ll weave these voices together into an October radio show: The Stories We Carry.

Deadline to submit:

September 25th

5pm EST.

And please share this with someone whose story, and whose voice, we should hear.

Thank you for your willingness to share your truth with us.

Best,

Lee and the Hoot and Holler Radio Team