The Lieutenant Colonel who died during the attack at Old Dominion was a loyal and dedicated soldier and teacher

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, 42, of Chesapeake died Thursday after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Constant Hall. Shah ran the Military Science Department. ODU President Brian Hemphill vowed to review the university’s safety protocols.

“The life of one of our beloved monarchs was taken far too soon, and two students were wounded, and I expressed my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” said Hemphill, in a video released by the university Friday.

Shah enlisted in the Army in 2003. He joined ODU’s ROTC program to become an officer and graduated in 2007. Before turning to the classroom, Shah spent most of his career in Army aviation, including time in Iraq, Afghanistan and eastern Europe, where he flew AH64 Apache helicopters. His medals include a Bronze Star. He was married with one child.

He came back to Old Dominion in 2022 to lead the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps Monarch Battalion, where he oversaw a nearly 50% increase in enrollment during his first year, according to the university. The following year, Shah was named to the Old Dominion University Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class.

A Virginia native, Shah spent part of his enlisted career in the Virginia National Guard.

“A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path. I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death and praying for his family,” said Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Shah was also a graduate of the University of Georgia and his last command in the Army was as the operations officer for the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah Georgia,.

“A dedicated soldier and proud UGA graduate who spent several years at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, his service is a reminder of what makes our nation and military exceptional,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

U.S. Army Cadet Command, which is based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, issued a statement:

“Lt. Col. Shah was a brave American who dedicated his life to his family, his cadets, and the Army. U.S. Army Cadet Command stands united with our cadre, cadets, and staff as we grieve this loss and honor his legacy.”

Former students and colleagues posted about Shah and his legacy. Virginia Wesleyan University President Scott Miller said the ROTC also has offices on campus, where Shah was a fixture.

“His VWU students described him as an encouraging mentor who cared deeply about their development as leaders and their commitment to serving our nation,” said Scott, in a statement posted on Linkedin.

