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Cardinal Conversation: How should Virginia's nursing scholarship programs be classified?

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Virginia is shifting management responsibility for its nursing scholarship support programs from the Department of Health to the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority. The move comes after more than $10 million in scholarship money went unused over the past four years. A state report found the Department of Health does not have the staff needed to administer the programs.

Cardinal News reporter Emily Schabacker is covering the story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols