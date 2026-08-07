DSA candidates struck out in Virginia's primaries

Democratic socialists had some notable wins in primaries across the country. But, they're not having much luck here in Virginia.

The Democratic Socialist challenging Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District was unsuccessful, and so was the DSA-endorsed candidate challenging Shannon Taylor in the 1st Congressional District. A DSA-aligned candidate challenging Don Beyer in the 8th Congressional District was also defeated this week.

"I really think it's more of a mixed bag than just a sort of universal sense that DSA-type candidates are winning everywhere," says Lou Jacobson at the UVA Center for Politics’ Crystal Ball.

"And in Missouri, a pretty liberal member was facing a further-left challenger, and they won quite convincingly. And then in another slate of contests in Washington State, all of the DSA or DSA-adjacent candidates, they scored pretty low."

DSA candidates or DSA-aligned candidates are winning in New York, Michigan and Colorado. But here in Virginia, they are striking out.

"The DSA candidate, or profile of a candidate if you will, just doesn't necessarily fly in House District 1 or House District 2," Wes Bellamy at Virginia State University says. "I think in other parts of the state or the Commonwealth where there may be more of an appetite for such, maybe in Richmond."

In Richmond, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan will face a DSA-endorsed candidate who will be on the ballot in November as an independent.