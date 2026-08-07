Lights, camera, lift; American Pro Meet puts Virginia powerlifters in the spotlight

Powerlifting, the competitive sport of trying to pick up the heaviest weights, might evoke stereotypes of smelly gyms and unflattering gym lighting. But one Virginia woman dared to dream bigger.

That brought her and the American Pro Meet to Henrico County this weekend.

“Come on Bianca!" screamed the announcer as Richmond resident Bianca Ely beat a national powerlifting record early Friday morning. She’s 34 and sits just below 5ft and about 130 lbs. The record she just beat? Three times her weight: 390 lbs.

“How are you feeling?" I ask.

"Very accomplished," Ely says. "All the hard work I’ve done, and sacrifices of early mornings, early for me, is worth it.”

Ely’s record-breaking Friday morning happened at the American Pro Meet, a powerlifting competition that aims to bring talent and fans from across the world to the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

The event started a few years back as the brainchild of Vegas-based lifter Michah Marino and Manassas-based online stream producer Ana Perez. The pair said the mix of lifting and higher-level production value is what sets the event apart from an once stale, and stuffy competition. And it worked, especially as Americans picked up bar bells during the pandemic and sought a platform to show off their new skills once the world opened back up.

“I never imagined the American Pro would draw people from around the world to travel here to Henrico, to Richmond Virginia, to come to this event with us,” Perez said.

The two-day event features cash prizes and plenty of photo ops. And for the first time this year, it was open to those without a history of previous competition. Perez says that’s one of the reasons the American Pro is succeeding and welcomes everyone to give powerlifting a shot.

“How bad are you willing to push yourself and willing to do whatever it takes to get to a platform like this?" Perez said. "That’s the cool thing about powerlifting. It’s entirely up to you how far you want to take it, and it's really for everybody.”

The American Pro meet continues through Saturday.