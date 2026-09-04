ODU honors Lt. Col. Brandon Shah with wing dedication, memorial

Six months after Army ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah was killed in a shooting at Constant Hall , Old Dominion University leaders, military officials, cadets and Shah's family gathered outside Rollins Hall on Friday morning to honor his legacy.

The ceremony formally renamed the Army ROTC Annex at Rollins Hall as the Lieutenant Colonel Brandon A. Shah Wing. University officials also unveiled a seven-foot granite memorial statue nearby.

The sculpture is shaped like Virginia, with an engraved ODU crown marking Norfolk and a bronze U.S. Army Seal. The monument’s top is fractured, representing a life cut short, according to ODU.

A new reflection area near the statue includes two memorial benches: one honoring Linda "Miss B" Baker for her 45 years as ROTC executive assistant, and another dedicated to the MS4 Cadet Class of 2026, recognizing the students who were in the classroom on March 12.

Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, who leads U.S. Army Recruiting Command, said that he was responsible for choosing professors of military science nationwide, and that Shah's record stood out.

Davis noted Shah was a Monarch alumnus who rose from enlisted soldier to sergeant before earning his commission at ODU in 2007.

Under Shah's leadership, Davis said, Monarch Battalion's enrollment grew nearly 50%, from 95 to 140 cadets. He also cited Shah's record as a pilot: more than 1,200 total flight hours, with half spent flying AH-64 Apache helicopters in combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Retired Col. John Broam served with Shah in the 3rd Infantry Division in Savannah, Ga. and on deployments to Afghanistan. He remembered Shah's humor and genuine care for his soldiers.

"Nothing speaks more to his legacy than the courage he and his cadets displayed that tragic day in March, working together to safeguard others," Broam said.

Andre Wells, who was a friend of Shah's for nearly two decades, recalled Shah's early days at ODU working as a student maintenance employee, carrying keys to buildings like Powhatan Hall.

"Two decades ago, Brandon moved across this campus with keys to the buildings he maintained. Now, a building here bears his name," Wells said.

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill awarded Katherine Shah, Brandon's wife, the Presidential Medallion for Public Service. She is only the second person to receive the honor, after Bruce Bradley in December 2025.

Katherine Shah spoke about her husband's devotion to their 10-year-old son, Lucas, and introduced Lieutenant Colonel Brandon A. Shah Leadership Foundation. It will fund ROTC and JROTC scholarships, support Gold Star families and expand community leadership opportunities.

"Red was always Brandon's favorite color, and the logo isn't just a memorial, it stands for a standard," she said. "This foundation ensures Brandon's legacy carries forward beyond the tragedy."

She said Lucas told her as they prepared for the foundation's debut that they needed to set their own high standards that reflect his father's.

"We aren't meant to become Brandon," she said. "Instead, we should take the greatest parts of what he gave us and create something new."

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the ODU football team will wear custom camouflage uniforms honoring Shah against Norfolk State at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Under Armour jerseys read "LTC Shah" in place of player names. ODU also named the stadium corner beneath the scoreboard "Shah's Corner," featuring a camouflage scoreboard wrap, fireworks, cannon blasts and a performance from the marching band on game day.