Aaron Sorkin to join new award winner at Virginia Film Fest

The first annual producer’s award at this year’s Virginia Film Festival will go to Todd Black. You may not have heard his name, but the fest’s artistic director, Ilya Tovbis, says you’ve probably seen some of his movies.

“He has produced nearly all of Denzel Washington’s output. He was also responsible for films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Donnie Brasco.”

But what did Todd Black do as producer? Tovbis says the title means different things for different films, but most producers are like general contractors – pulling all the elements together from initial concept to distribution.

“When you look at the credits of a film, the vast majority of people on those credits are brought to the production by the producer. The director dreams, and the producer makes it happen.”

And Todd Black will have a friend along to talk about their latest film.

"He is bringing Aaron Sorkin, who is – himself -- an academy award winner and a legendary writer for a special presentation of Social Reckoning, which is something of a companion piece to The Social Network which was, of course, about the founding of Facebook," Tovbis says. "This finds us at a very different time."

The Social Reckoning stars Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Alan White, and it was directed, written and produced by Sorkin.

The festival will announce other big names planning to attend later this month. Fest director Jody Kielbasa says the response to invitations has been good.

“People seem to recognize that something is going on here, and they seem to be a little bit more interested in working with us. You’ve got to understand that we’re part of a slate of fall festivals – many of them on the east coast – and they’re all vying for the same films and the same talent.”

The Virginia Film Festival will feature more than 100 movies from October 21st to the 25th in Charlottesville.