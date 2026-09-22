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A rural diabetes clinic struggles to provide care

Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO | By Christopher Tyree,
Kunle Falayi
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:02 AM EDT
Dr. Dana Stallings, owner of Southside Diabetes in Franklin, Virginia, speaks with a patient.

Federal cuts and policy changes have pushed more than 113,000 patients out of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program in Virginia. The changes have cut reimbursements that sustain clinics in communities like Franklin, a city in the middle of Virginia's diabetes belt.

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Christopher Tyree
Christopher Tyree is a Virginia native and the senior director and co-founder of the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism. For more than 30 years, his cameras and pen have carried him to report on stories on nearly every continent. His award-winning projects have helped shape policy and spur awareness of important issues. His work has been published in hundreds of the world’s leading periodicals and broadcast networks including the BBC, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR and Deutsche Welle. He earned a graduate degree in visual communication from Ohio University and BS in journalism from James Madison University. Chris, his wife, Melanie, son, Jack, and their pups Milo and JoJo Pickles enjoy hiking the many trails along the Blue Ridge Mountains.
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Kunle Falayi
See stories by Kunle Falayi