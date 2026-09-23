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New report gives low marks to Virginia electric utilities

WMRA | By Anjoleigh Schindler
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:54 PM EDT
An electrical substation sits off Poindexter Road in Louisa County, near Crossroads Community Church. Infrastructure maintenance and upgrades are one of many factors currently driving up electric bills in Virginia.
Anjoleigh Schindler
/
WMRA
An electrical substation sits off Poindexter Road in Louisa County, near Crossroads Community Church. Infrastructure maintenance and upgrades are one of many factors currently driving up electric bills in Virginia.

Two Virginia electric utilities have received failing grades in a new Sierra Club report examining their plans to transition away from fossil fuels. WMRA's Anjoleigh Schindler has more.

Dominion Energy Virginia and Appalachian Power both received scores of zero out of 100 in the environmental group’s 2026 Dirty Truth Report, unchanged from last year.

Nationwide, the 76 utilities evaluated scored just seven out of 100, down from 15 last year.

The report examines utilities’ plans to retire coal, avoid building new natural gas plants, and expand renewable energy.

Conner Kish, Director of the Sierra Club's Virginia Chapter
The Sierra Club
Conner Kish, Director of the Sierra Club's Virginia Chapter

Connor Kish, director of the Sierra Club’s Virginia Chapter, says utilities should invest more in renewable energy and battery storage.

CONNOR KISH: They should be doing a massive buildout of battery storage across the country. We’re seeing huge numbers of battery storage and we’re not seeing those numbers here in Virginia and Appalachian Power territory quite yet.

Kish also questions whether projected electricity demand from data centers will materialize.

In a statement to WMRA, Dominion spokesperson Craig Carper said Virginia’s growing electricity demand requires an “all-of-the-above approach,” including carbon-free energy, battery storage, and generation that can provide power when customers need it.

Carper said those investments help maintain reliability and keep electricity costs affordable.

For WMRA News, I’m Anjoleigh Schindler.
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Anjoleigh Schindler
Anjoleigh Schindler is a freelance reporter for WMRA. Originally from Northern Virginia, she now calls Fluvanna County home. She earned her B.A. in Journalism and International Relations from American University.In addition to reporting, Anjoleigh works as a pathways adviser, helping high school students navigate their next steps after graduation. She is especially interested in stories about rural communities, higher education access, and the ways local history connects people across generations.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting records and vintage audio equipment, exploring photography through both modern and antique cameras, researching genealogy, and spending time with her cat, George.

You can contact Anjoleigh at schindler.anjoleigh@gmail.com.
See stories by Anjoleigh Schindler