Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia as Hurricane Ian moves north

Governor Glenn Youngkin declares a state of emergency Wednesday evening as Hurricane Ian slowly moved north through Florida.

Youngkin's declaration allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment in case they're needed later in the week. The storm is expected to bring several inches of rain to Virginia, beginning late Friday in some locations.

Here is the complete announcement:

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

This State of Emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials.

The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.

Recommendations for Virginians

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan/.

Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.

