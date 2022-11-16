© 2022
News

Update: UVA cancels Saturday football game, decision on VT game not made yet

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday's football game against Coastal Carolina. The school announced the decision Wednesday morning.

A news release from the athletics department said a decision about the team's final game of the season has not been made. That game is scheduled for November 26th against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Here is the complete announcement from UVA:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.

Ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later time.

David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
