Senate moves toward final vote on solar siting bill

For some people, solar panels are a sign of the future— a renewable source of energy facing the direct sunlight. Other people consider them a nuisance, and some local governments have rejected every solar project they've ever considered.

Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg is a Democrat from Henrico who introduced a bill outlining what kinds of steps local governments need to take.

"It says that localities can't straight ban solar. They don't have to approve any projects, they can still vote every project down. But they have to take them up one at a time," VanValkenburg explains. "They can't just outright ban solar defacto."

Senator Mark Obenshain is a Republican from Rockingham County who says he'll be voting against the bill.

"If Senator VanValkenburg wants to have more solar panels in Henrico County, God bless him. But I think boards of supervisors across the Commonwealth of Virginia need to be able to exercise their traditional land use authorities and make their own decisions," Peake argues.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Friday.

