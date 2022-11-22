© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST

The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university made the announcement Monday evening, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

The Cavaliers also canceled their game slated for last weekend against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

News Local NewsUniversity of VirginiaCharlottesvilleVirginia Tech
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
