Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after players killed

The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The ACC announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the ACC, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration. https://t.co/Bw1UwhLKmm — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 22, 2022

The university made the announcement Monday evening, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

The Cavaliers also canceled their game slated for last weekend against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

