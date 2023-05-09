Full Disclosure Briefing: The debt ceiling
President Biden and Congressional leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the looming debt ceiling standoff.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Craig Wright dig into why we have a debt ceiling at all and the potential impact of a default.
