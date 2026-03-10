The sale of assault weapons in Virginia may soon be a thing of the past

Governor Abigail Spanberger is considering legislation that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons.

Virginia may be on the verge of banning the sale of assault-style weapons.

"There’s some things you can't buy today like flamethrowers or rocket launchers. You can't have your own tank. That's the law in America today," says Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. "Why? Because these are weapons of war that are used to kill humans. They’re designed to maximize human carnage and to kill people. You don't hunt animals with a tank or a flamethrower."

The legislation banning the sale, manufacture or transfer of assault-style weapons and large capacity magazines was sent to the governor's desk on a party line vote.

"If we don't have the Second Amendment, we're going to end up like Venezuela one day," says Senator Bryce Reeves, a Republican from Orange County. "Or we’re going to end up like all these other countries that don't have the ability to fight for their freedom against tyranny, and many of the other side of the aisle are worried about our current president and whether or not he’s going to try to run again and all these other things that are out there. And, for argument's sake, let's say he did – how are you going to stop him? Well, if you take away all the firearms from the law abiding citizens, I don't think they’re going to be able to do anything."

A spokeswoman for the governor says that "as a mother of three daughters in Virginia public schools and a former federal law enforcement officer who carried a gun every day, Governor Spanberger knows the importance of making sure kids and families are safe."