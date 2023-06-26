Cardinal Conversation: Remembering Danville's Bloody Monday
On June 10, 1963 Danville police beat civil rights protesters in what became known as Bloody Monday.
For decades the story went largely untold outside of Danville's Black community. A measure of recognition came when the state placed a historic marker at the downtown site in 2007 but Bloody Monday has never been prominent in discussions of the Civil Rights movement.
Now a new documentary aims to change that.
Fred Echols spoke with Cardinal News reporter Grace Mamon about the film.
The first public screening of The Movement will be June 30th at Bibleway Church in Danville.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.