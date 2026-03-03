Environmental groups ask FERC to reconsider approval for SSEP pipeline

On Monday, the Southern Environmental Law Center and the Sierra Club filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider their January decision authorizing a pipeline that would begin in Pittsylvania County. The Southeast Supply Enhancement Project, or SSEP, is planned to transport gas from an existing Transco station into North Carolina and other points throughout the south. Developers hope to have it in service by the end of 2027.



The two groups filed the request for a rehearing on behalf of two environmental organizations and affected landowners. They allege the commission incorrectly found that Transco had demonstrated market need for the project, saying the decision was based on economic predictions that may have overestimated the demand for more natural gas.



In addition to the SSEP, a separate pipeline called MVP Southgate, was also approved by FERC last December. It would run 31 miles along a similar path as SSEP.

