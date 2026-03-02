Virginia legislators react to military campaign against Iran

President Donald Trump authorized massive attacks on Iran over the weekend and it’s hitting home for a number of Virginia’s elected officials.

There are about 20,000 people of Iranian descent living in Virginia, among them is Loudoun County Democratic Delegate Atoosa Reaser. Born in Tehran, Reaser moved to the U.S. as a child and soon got her citizenship, and in a video posted to social media shortly after the attacks began.

“What I ask is that you pray for civilians in Iran and abroad, our American service members and that Iran be freed from the turmoil it has endured for the last four decades,” she said in the post.

Fairfax County Democratic Delegate Dan Helmer deployed to the Middle East in the wake of 9/11. He lost friends in that “war of choice,” and he's afraid tit might be happening again.

“My hearts and prayers are with the Iranian people who have suffered so much, been dealt a raw hand, as well as with American service members today who deserve a better president than the one we have,” Helmer told Radio IQ.

As for Republican legislators, Caroline County Senator Richard Stuart defended Trump from Democratic attacks on the Senate floor late last year:

“He is Bashing a president who has ended wars, solved problems," he said during the Senate's special session on redistricting, explaining why mid-decade map redraws weren't needed because Trump wasn't acting outside the bounds of his authority.

When asked outside the doors of the General Assembly Building Monday about Trump's latest attacks he offered no comment.

Colonial Heights Senator Glen Sturtevant was saddened by the loss of American lives so far and offered this hope.

“Under no circumstances can we have American boots on the ground in Iran or elsewhere," Sturtevant told Radio IQ. "And so, I’m hopeful this is brought to a very quick and speedy resolution.”