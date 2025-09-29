Study finds nearly half of all construction helmets fail to offer enough protection for workers

One in five workplace deaths in the United States are in the construction industry, according to a report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that looked at worker fatalities during 2023. A new study analyzes how better helmet design can prevent head injuries for construction workers.

Engineers at Virginia Tech’s Helmet Lab spent 18 months on the study. They simulated falls from 14 and 25 feet, similar to accidents that happen when a worker falls from a ladder or scaffolding.

“And these are falls that are somewhat severe, but survivable,” explained Barry Miller, director of outreach at the Helmet Lab.

Miller said many construction workers wear type I helmets. “They [typically] don’t have a chin strap, and no peripheral padding materials,” Miller said. In their study of 17 helmets, 8 were type I.

Without a chin strap, these helmets can slip off, and because they have less padding, they are less likely to protect workers who experience a traumatic fall. Their study found type I helmets are 50 percent less likely to protect workers from head injuries due to trips and falls, compared with type II safety helmets. Type I helmets are usually less expensive than type II helmets.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommended workers wear type II safety helmets.

The Virginia Tech study was funded by several trade groups in the construction industry, who wanted to learn how different safety helmets compare.

“This gives them some objective criteria to help move to better, safer helmets,” Miller said. He pointed to improvements in football helmets that have been made in recent years. He acknowledged that because workers wear their helmets for long shifts, a bulkier design that adds a lot of weight may not be ideal for this industry.

“You know, a little bit more padding can go a long way to reducing concussion risk and skull fracture,” Miller said. Seven of the safety helmets they tested received a five-star rating.

Miller said the Helmet Lab is in touch with helmet manufacturers who are already improving their designs for future helmets.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.