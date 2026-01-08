Rappahannock Tribe says state agencies did not consult over potential harm to its namesake river

The Rappahannock Tribe is objecting to a new state permit for Caroline County to withdraw more than 3 billion gallons of water a year from the Rappahannock River, and a Department of Wildlife Resources proposal that would decrease protections for fish from water intake valves.

The Tribe says Caroline County and the Commonwealth of Virginia have proceeded without Tribal consultation.

And while the Tribe said it is not opposed to Caroline County use of surface water for public drinking purposes, it should not come at the expense of Tribal rights or the river’s health. Part of that concern is that once used and treated the water would be returned to the Mattaponi River and not the Rappahannock.

The Tribe sent letters during public comment periods to both agencies. DWR said it is still considering public input and will make a decision in the coming weeks.

DEQ said it received a notice of appeal from the Rappahannock Tribe on Dec. 29th and cannot comment on pending litigation.

