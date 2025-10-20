Another pharma company announces plans for Virginia, this time near Harrisonburg

Pharmaceutical company Merck announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Rockingham County. The plant announced Monday morning will generate 500 jobs, according to an announcement from the governor's office.

Merck is the third drug manufacturer to announce new facilities in Virginia in recent weeks. The other locations include Albemarle and Goochland counties.

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is starting construction on a $3 billion, 400,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility that will serve as Merck’s Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Small Molecule Manufacturing, and generate 500 jobs at its Elkton, Virginia, site. Merck’s announcement reflects a significant increase beyond the original scope of a $2 billion investment and 300 jobs. The expansion is part of Merck’s $70 billion commitment to domestic research, development, and capital projects.

“Merck’s transformational $3 billion commitment to locate its Center of Excellence marks a giant leap forward for both America’s and Virginia’s life sciences sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It deepens the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and strengthens the Commonwealth’s position as the emerging national leader in biopharmaceutical advanced manufacturing and life sciences. With hundreds of new jobs and cutting-edge capabilities coming to the Shenandoah Valley, we’re building a future where Virginians lead the way in developing lifesaving medicines for patients around the world.”

“Today is an important milestone for Merck, for Virginia, for manufacturing in the United States and, most importantly, for the patients we serve,” said Merck Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert M. Davis. “This investment will help advance our goal of providing new, innovative treatment options for people facing serious health challenges in the U.S. and around the world.”

The expansion builds on Merck’s nearly 85-year history in the Shenandoah Valley, enhancing the site with a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical Center of Excellence that will include both active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product investment, supporting small-molecule manufacturing and testing. The company’s new pharmaceutical Center of Excellence will be in addition to the company’s existing operations in Elkton, Virginia.

“With billions of dollars and hundreds of new jobs, Merck is making a transformational investment in Rockingham County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This investment represents the latest addition to Virginia’s rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, which is driving the future of the Shenandoah Valley and beyond. Thanks to our unparalleled workforce, strategic location, and business-friendly policies, the Commonwealth has become an international leader in pharmaceutical innovation.”

“This announcement by Merck marks a momentous occasion for Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay Langston. “Merck’s decades-long legacy of producing innovative pharmaceutical solutions continues with the creation of its new Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. This investment not only strengthens the regional economy through new jobs and capital investment but also positions the Valley at the forefront of a new class of pharmaceutical innovation. We are proud and grateful that Merck is expanding its global footprint right here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

“This is a proud and momentous occasion for Rockingham County,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joel Hensley. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Youngkin, our state and local partners, and our dedicated staff for their collaboration and persistence. I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to have played a role in this process and to help bring these valuable jobs to Rockingham County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $5 million from the Virginia Investment Performance grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, as well as a $4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project.

“Merck’s $3 billion expansion in Rockingham County is a tremendous investment in the future of the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This expansion provides for more job opportunities and will further strengthen our local economy. Merck’s continued commitment to our community underscores the strength of our workforce and that the Valley remains a great place to live, work and do business.”

“Merck’s planned $3 billion investment and 500 new jobs will be truly transformative for our community,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Merck has been a trusted partner to Rockingham County for many years, providing good-paying jobs and supporting our local economy. I’m deeply grateful for their continued investment and confidence in our region.”

Support for Merck’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. To establish a globally recognized biopharmaceutical training system, all training and education, including community colleges and universities, will be aligned with international best practices and standards.