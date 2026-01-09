Amidst drought and a shrinking lake, Pulaski turns to county for some of water needs

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Virginia is experiencing some level of dryness or drought conditions right now. That includes a moderate drought for much of Southwest Virginia, and low levels of water in Gatewood Lake have prompted town officials in Pulaski to use water from a different source.

The town of Pulaski has historically sourced most of its water from two remote lakes, both partially located in the Jefferson National Forest. Both lakes are quite low right now. Gatewood Lake, Pulaski's primary source of water, is more than 2000 feet below full capacity, said Town Manager Todd Day.

“I’ve had some people say that it’s normal for it to get down like that occasionally, and I’ve had other people say they’ve not seen it that low before,” Day said.

Out of what he says is an abundance of caution, Day has decided to begin sourcing water for a portion of the town from Pulaski County’s Public Service Commission. Day says most of the town’s residents are still getting water from Gatewood, and a manufacturing facility, James Hardie, is the main customer temporarily receiving water from the county.

He said there is no concern with the quality of any of the water, and all water reaching customers meets health guidelines.

Day adds that the town of Pulaski is working with the Virginia Department of Health on a $25 million water plant and distribution system upgrade. That project is being paid for by customer rate increases, grants and loans.