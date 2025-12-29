Reeves says he's out of U. S. Senate race

Senator Bryce Reeves of Orange was expected to be the Republican front runner in the field of candidates to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner. But now he says he will run for reelection to the state senate instead because of a "serious family health matter."

Today, after prayerful reflection and conversations with my family, I am withdrawing from the U.S. Senate race.



A serious family health matter and the realities of timing require my full attention at home. My faith and my family come first.



I remain fully committed to serving… — Bryce Reeves (@ReevesVA) December 28, 2025

That leaves three potential Republican challengers: Kim Farington, Al Mina and David Williams.

"None of those have the name recognition that Senator Reeves has," says Virginia State University professor Wes Bellamy. "And to take on a juggernaut like Senator Mark Warner is going to be uphill sledding to say the least. So, I really think Republicans need to do some evaluation about where they see themselves going in the future and developing a bench if you will because, right now, they really don't have one."

Mark Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008, and he's been reelected twice.

"It's a futile effort by any Republican, frontrunner or not," says David Ramadan, a former Republican delegate who is now at George Mason University's Schar School.

Ramadan says the difficulty goes beyond a backlash against President Donald Trump.

"Senator Warner is quite popular. He's done a good job being all over the state talking to people in Southwest as he does in Northern Virginia."

Candidates will need 10,000 signatures to get on the ballot, at least 400 in each congressional district. The Republican primary is scheduled for June 16.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.