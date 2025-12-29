© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reeves says he's out of U. S. Senate race

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published December 29, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
State Senator Bryce Reeves speaks on the Senate floor during a session of the General Assembly.
Brad Kutner
/
Radio IQ
State Senator Bryce Reeves speaks on the Senate floor during a session of the General Assembly.

Senator Bryce Reeves of Orange was expected to be the Republican front runner in the field of candidates to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner. But now he says he will run for reelection to the state senate instead because of a "serious family health matter."

That leaves three potential Republican challengers: Kim Farington, Al Mina and David Williams.

"None of those have the name recognition that Senator Reeves has," says Virginia State University professor Wes Bellamy. "And to take on a juggernaut like Senator Mark Warner is going to be uphill sledding to say the least. So, I really think Republicans need to do some evaluation about where they see themselves going in the future and developing a bench if you will because, right now, they really don't have one."

Mark Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008, and he's been reelected twice.

"It's a futile effort by any Republican, frontrunner or not," says David Ramadan, a former Republican delegate who is now at George Mason University's Schar School.

Ramadan says the difficulty goes beyond a backlash against President Donald Trump. 

"Senator Warner is quite popular. He's done a good job being all over the state talking to people in Southwest as he does in Northern Virginia."

Candidates will need 10,000 signatures to get on the ballot, at least 400 in each congressional district. The Republican primary is scheduled for June 16.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Tags
News VPR ShareLocal News
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
See stories by Michael Pope