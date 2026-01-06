Democrats could put four constitutional amendments on the ballot this spring

Democrats have big plans for the first few days of the General Assembly session next week.

Abortion rights. Voting rights. Marriage rights and redistricting. Democrats who run the House and Senate are planning to move forward on four constitutional amendments on those issues in the opening days of the General Assembly session next week, which starts on Wednesday. Jatia Wrighten at Virginia Commonwealth University says Democrats need to be careful to make sure they don't overlook kitchen table issues.

"Especially because Abigail Spanberger really campaigned as a more moderate, and so many voters may see this as extreme liberalism on one side," Wrighten says. "And so, I think that Democrats need to be cautious. But I do think it's also smart strategically to get these four amendments passed quickly."

The real question is what happens next. Democrats are planning a special springtime statewide referendum for the redistricting amendment. But they could put all four constitutional amendments on the ballot in April. Wes Bellamy at Virginia State University says that would be a good strategy.

"Democrats are trying to strike while the iron is hot," Bellamy says. "You don't know what the political climate or landscape could be in November, and I think that while they have the momentum right now, they need to move forward."

The abortion amendment, for example, could drive voters to the polls and help the redistricting amendment pass. Then again, candidates in tough races this fall could be helped by having the abortion amendment on the ballot in November.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.