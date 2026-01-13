UVA's new president meets with lawmakers and the governor-elect

By law, the boards that run state universities are appointed by the governor but report to the legislature. Monday, some of those lawmakers tried to learn more about how and why Scott Beardsley was chosen as UVA’s current president, over protests from the faculty, students, staff, alumni and governor-elect. They wanted a selection made after Abigail Spanberger filled vacant seats on the board, but its chair, or rector, Rachel Sheridan said a delay would hurt the university.

“That is not how a $6 billion organization can operate. There was an urgency to move forward with permanent leadership, and we felt it in many ways — in particular financial ways. We had to affirm our credit rating. As you know, UVA has a AAA credit rating. We are only one of four publics in the United States that has that rating, and continuity and stability of leadership is critical.”

She said permanent appointments to five top administration jobs were also awaiting the selection of a permanent president, and Scott Beardsley was the best man for the job. She noted he had raised $600 million for the graduate business school over more than a decade as Dean of Darden, had built a campus in Northern Virginia and launched new programs.

Beardsley also defended himself against charges he was Governor Glenn Youngkin’s choice to replace a president some considered too liberal.

“I am not a politically-driven person. My decisions will be guided by the university’s mission and values and not by partisan politics.”

Senators Creigh Deeds and Ghazala Hashmi – who asked most of the questions – did not follow up on a central query: what is the mission of a modern university? How does it differ from a corporation where Beardsley and Youngkin have spent most of their professional lives? Is the main job of a president to raise money, and what happens when that mission conflicts with academic concerns like curriculum? And what about the long-standing tradition of shared governance, in which faculty plays a key role in making policy?

Beardsley did volunteer that UVA had retained its AAA bond rating and was – for the state – a good financial investment.

“It’s said that UVA generates $12 billion annually in economic impact in the commonwealth. The university provides more than 67,000 jobs, and – according to the analysis – every dollar spent generates $35 back in economic impact.”

Deeds referred to a story in the Augusta Free Press – an online publication produced by a seasoned journalist who noted Beardsley’s resume had changed over the past few years, going from a high of nine references to diversity, equity and inclusion to none in June of 2025, as the Trump Administration targeted UVA over DEI.

“At one point you championed DEI at Darden. Is that correct?" he asked.

"We had a Global Diversity Officer at Darden, and we had initiatives to improve the quality of our students from all walks of life," Beardsley replied.

Deeds did not follow up, and when Sheridan was asked how UVA planned to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion under its new president, the corporate attorney easily dodged the question.

“We intend to comply with federal law and with state law.”

Beardsley said he had met recently with Virginia’s next governor.

“I was very pleased to meet one-on-one last Thursday with Governor-elect Spanberger for 90 minutes. We had a wonderful meeting, and I really do look forward to working with her and her administration.”

Spanberger will appoint new people to fill vacancies on the board of visitors. She could also dismiss those who disregarded her request to hold off on hiring a new president, even while allowing Scott Beardsley to stay.