Virginia House of Delegates passes four constitutional amendments with some surprising votes

Virginia’s House of Delegates advanced four constitutional amendments Wednesday, but not without some interesting votes from members of both parties.

The headline making vote Wednesday night was Democrat’s mid-decade redistricting amendment. Henrico County Democrat Rodney Willett carried the measure. He said it keeps Virginia’s options open.

“This allows the voters to decide how we do redistrict," Willet said. "They will vote, if this is approved, to approve or not approve what is proposed.”

All Republicans voted against it, with many saying it ran counter to the will of voters who approved a bipartisan redistricting process ahead of the last map drawing cycle.

Two Democrats, Northern Virginia delegates Karrie Delaney and Alfonso Lopez, did not vote on the effort this year.

They voted in favor last year, and neither delegate returned a request for comment. But according to the Virginia Scope they were avoiding a conflict of interest because of work on federal legislation in their professional capacity.

Other amendments include nixing Virginia’s ban on felon voting. That bill's patron is Elizabeth Bennett-Parker.

“The restoration of rights benefits reentry reduces recidivism and makes communities safer," the Alexandria Democrat said ahead of the floor vote. "People feel included as part of our democracy and have a say what happens in their communities.”

Colonial Heights Delegate Mike Cherry was the lone Republican to break party lines in favor. In a statement he said his work as a pastor made him believe in second chances.

And a rollback of Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban was carried by openly gay Fairfax Democratic Delegate Mark Sickles, but Appomattox Delegate Tom Garrett broke party lines, alongside fellow Republicans Joe McNamara of Roanoke Bob Bloxom of Accomack, to support it.

“It’s my responsibility to do the best I can being me, but it’s not my responsibility to judge other people consistent with their values or my own,” Garrett said ahead of his vote.

And an amendment enshrining protections for abortion, carried by Alexandria Democrat Charniele Herring, passed along party lines.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.