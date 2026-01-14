© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Youngkin to deliver his final State of the Commonwealth address tonight

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:58 PM EST
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, greets legislators as he arrives to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Monday Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va.
Steve Helber
/
FR171958 AP
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, greets legislators as he arrives to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Monday Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va.

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are back in Richmond and back in session.

Governor Glenn Youngkin will kick off the 2026 General Assembly by delivering a primetime speech to a joint session of the House and Senate tonight at 7pm. Republican Senator Mark Peake of Lynchburg says he's expecting to hear Youngkin talk about his legacy as governor.

"Two major accomplishments are the return of almost $9 billion to the citizens of the Commonwealth in tax relief," Peake says. "And then I think another huge thing under the Youngkin administration will be economic development."

Like bringing pharmaceutical companies and LEGO to Virginia. Democrats say they’re looking forward to a future without Youngkin. State Senator Ghazala Hashmi is a Democrat who currently represents Richmond, although she's about to start presiding over the Senate chamber as lieutenant governor.

"These past several months have been incredibly challenging for so many of the families I represent," Hashmi says. "We are seeing increasing prices, whether it's in housing or the cost of food or electricity. Virginians are really looking for us to accomplish good things."

Youngkin will cease being governor on Saturday, when he'll officially hand over the keys to the Executive Mansion shortly before the inauguration of Virginia's first female governor – Abigail Spanberger.

You can hear Youngkin's final State of the Commonwealth address on Radio IQ beginning at 7pm.
Tags
News Local NewsVPR ShareGeneral Assembly 2026
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
See stories by Michael Pope