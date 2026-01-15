Affordability takes center stage in early days of this year's session

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are back in session this week. And they are debating the merits of affordability.

It's the hottest topic in politics: affordability. Democrats who control the House and Senate have what they call an affordability agenda – everything from raising the minimum wage and lowering prescription drug prices to access to contraception and paid family and medical leave. Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle says Democrats aren't really focused on affordability.

"Our friends on the other side, Virginia Democrats, have promised affordability throughout the election cycle," McDougle says. "But on day one, instead of focusing on affordability, instead of focusing on Virginians having more money in their wallets and purses, our Democratic friends focused on gerrymandering and trying to change congressional districts to disenfranchise Republicans."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says Democrats will be pursuing their affordability agenda while also digging Virginia out of the hole created by outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"We have a $3.2 billion Medicaid shortfall because this governor can't forecast Medicaid," Surovell says. "We have to find $900 million to fund K-12 just to level set things when we come back and we're going to be actually picking up the pieces for the next 60 days here trying to put things back together."

Youngkin will cease to be governor on Saturday, when Abigail Spanberger will be inaugurated as Virginia's 75th governor.

