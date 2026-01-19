House Republicans lay out their own ‘affordability’ agenda

Virginia’s House Republicans announced their own "affordability agenda" Monday. The list of bills comes as the 2026 legislative session kicks off and as an answer to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s promise to reduce costs.

“In November the voters sent a clear message," said House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore at a press conference Monday morning. "They’re concerned about the cost of living. We’re listening.”

The Gate City Republican and his caucus announced a series of measures that he said target some of the Commonwealth’s “most hated” taxes. He said former Governor Glenn Youngkin’s budgeting created to a surplus that can help cover local taxes, filling in the gap with state funds over time.

“We have the money to do this in the budget without impacting the priorities of the Commonwealth,” Kilgore said.

They also have their sights on the Virginia Clean Economy Act. A bill from Bedford Delegate Tim Griffin will undo some environmental requirements under the landmark environmental law if electric bills go up by more than five percent.

“The General Assembly can always come back and reimpose those, but it gets rid of that standard so people can afford their energy bills again," Griffin said. "And that’s something, when we talk about affordability; the number one thing we can do as the Virginia government right now is cut electricity bills.”

Delegate Joe McNamara is taking on the car tax.

The Roanoke Republican would like to see the first $5,000 in value go untaxed, with the goal of that value increasing incrementally. State revenue would be used to backfill the funds, which are a $4 billion lifeline for localities.

“Let's do what we said we would do during the election cycle and make it a reality for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” McNamara said.

McNamara also wants to see an increase in the state’s standard deduction, a change likely supported by the new chair of the House

finance committee, Fairfax Delegate Vivan Watts. A budget impact statement, estimating costs of both measures, was not yet available.

