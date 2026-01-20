Virginia Democrats want to limit immigration arrests in and around courthouses

Courthouses across Virginia have been the scene of arrests made by federal immigration officials. But members of the Virginia General Assembly are hoping to crack down on that.

Democrats in the House and Senate are trying to figure out ways to restrict when and where immigration officials can make arrests inside of courthouses. The move comes as a reaction to ICE arrests in courthouses across Virginia, including the Fairfax County district of Senator Saddam Salim.

"The intent of that bill is to allow an individual to say they are protected from the moment they step out of their car to walk into the courthouse to going in and doing whatever business that they need to do and then coming out, going back into their car," Salim says.

Delegate Katrina Callsen is a Democrat who represents Albemarle County, where the courthouse has also been the scene of federal immigration arrests. She says ICE should at least get a judicial warrant.

"We're trying to figure out ways that we can make it so our courthouses are safe zones for the rule of law. A judicial warrant makes it so that there is an additional level of oversight to make sure that it's a warranted, proper, reasonable arrest," Callsen says. "There's really no reason why absent exigent circumstances why you would need to arrest someone in a courthouse."

Democrats are also crafting legislation to keep ICE out of hospitals and off of university campuses, and restrict when and where federal immigration officials are allowed to wear masks.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.