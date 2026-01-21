Bipartisan group launches new HBCU Caucus

Virginia has five historically Black colleges and universities. Three are private and two public. Now, they have new advocates in the halls of power.

"But just look at us as we stand here today. We are committed," said Louise Lucas, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee.

An HBCU graduate herself, she was celebrating the creation of a new caucus of General Assembly members who will remain focused on historically Black colleges and universities. One of the caucus chairs is Senator Mamie Locke of Hampton.

"Many HBCUs continue to face infrastructure and affordability challenges that require deliberate and focused legislative attention," Locke says.

That focused attention will include not only the Senate Finance chairwoman but also the House Appropriations Chairman, Luke Torian.

"And It has been our purpose and intentional – our purpose – to give funding to universities who have been underserved for years," Torian says. "And we make that pledge and we make that commitment, that as long as we’re here and as long as we have a role, funding will be set aside for HBCUs."

Priorities include a renovation at Hampton University and a bill that will restore Norfolk State's status as a land grant university, which was removed in 1920.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.