Youngkin appointee, kept on by Spanberger, backs Virginia’s reentry into RGGI

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a multi-state compact that aims to pool resources to address climate change and build resiliency. Former Governor Glenn Youngkin took Virginia out of the agreement, but one of his department heads, kept on by Governor Abigail Spanberger, spoke in favor of rejoining the pact Wednesday morning.

It was lukewarm support, but Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality director Mike Rolband, reappointed by Spanberger, encouraged Virginia’s legislature to rejoin the controversial, multi-state environmental agreement known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI.

“The administration supports this bill, secondly, DEQ staff worked on this bill, and we proposed technical amendments that were adopted,” Rolband told the House subcommittee on Natural Resources

Rolband said he couldn’t comment more on RGGI without admin approval, but his testimony stood out as a long line of those for and against rejoining RGGI briefly argued their case Wednesday.

Among those against: Ethan Betterton with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“While we believe the goals of RGGI are admirable, we are concerned about higher energy costs for Virginia businesses at a time when they already face substantial cost increases,” Betterton said.

But Charlottesville Democratic Senator Creigh Deeds praised Rolband and said his support for RGGI shows Virginia can pursue both business development and environmental resiliency.

“Mike Rolband is a good guy. He truly believes we can have economic growth and protect the environment," Deeds told Radio IQ. "A lot of people have just been wrong about RGGI. It saves us money and allows us to protect the communities that we have.”

Virginians were paying about $4.50 an electric bill for RGGI membership when Youngkin pulled the state out. Deeds thinks any new surcharge from rejoining would be in a similar range.

The RGGI bill, carried by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, passed along party lines. It's now headed to a full committee hearing in the coming weeks.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.