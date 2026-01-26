Democrats look to limit Virginia agency cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

Even before federal agents shot and killed a second U.S. citizen in Minnesota over the weekend, Democrats in Virginia were looking to limit future agreements between federal agencies and state and local law enforcement when immigration is involved.

“Right now, ICE is going door to door, rounding up people across the Commonwealth based on little else than the color of their skin and the language they speak,” said the ACLU of Virginia’s Chris Kaiser at a news conference Thursday, criticizing 287g agreements that see local and state law enforcement officials conduct immigration actions with federal agents.

Those relationships were under fire before federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend.

On the Monday after the shooting, Fairfax Democratic Senator Saddam Salim announced his bill which would limit state and local law enforcement from participating in such agreements. He thinks Pretti’s shooting may be a turning point.

“And really, I think it has opened up everyone’s eyes that we do need to do something at the state level,” Salim said.

Salim isn’t alone in his effort; Prince William County Delegate Elizabeth Guzman also has a bill targeting state and local cooperation with immigration enforcement.

But Republicans are already pushing back on the idea.

“They need to be able to work with federal law enforcement to keep our citizens safe and to keep dangerous, violent felons off the streets,” Lynchburg Senator Mark Peake told Radio IQ.

About 73% of those in ICE detention have no criminal conviction, most had minor or civil immigration offenses.

Peake would not comment on the recent shooting deaths. For their part, Virginia State Police, one of about 30 Virginia law enforcement agencies with such agreements, said the “partnerships are essential to effective public safety.”

When asked if ICE was ensuring public safety in Minneapolis, VSP referred questions to Governor Abigail Spanberger. Spanberger’s office failed to respond by deadline, but she did ask for a quote “full investigation into what happened,” on social media.

