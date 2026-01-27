An assault weapons ban clears one hurdle in the Virginia Senate

Members of the state Senate are considering a bill that would ban the purchase or sale of assault weapons in Virginia.

Assault weapons were banned across the United States from 1994 to 2004. But for the last two decades, they've returned during an era of mass shootings. Now, Senator Saddam Salim, a Democrat from Fairfax, says it's time for Virginia to ban the purchase or sale of assault weapons.

"This approach will gradually take the weapons off the street without retroactively making it a crime to own a weapon that was legally purchased," Salim explains. "Exceptions are also provided for inheritance or gifts between immediate family, as well as law enforcement and military uses."

Republican Senator Mark Peake of Lynchburg says that's unconstitutional.

"This bill is a direct infringement on the Second Amendment to fight against a tyrannical government,” Peake said during a Senate hearing.

"Mr. Chair, point of order," replied Senator Creigh Deeds, a Democrat from Charlottesville.

"A man was killed in Minnesota with a firearm when he was trying to fight tyrannical government," Deeds said. "And I find it very ironic that Senator Peake is raising the point that we've got to protect our firearm rights to fight the tyrannical government."

A Senate panel approved the bill Monday morning, although it still has many steps to get through before landing on the governor's desk.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.