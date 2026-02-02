Monks mark 100th Day of Walk for Peace

Aidan Wright / Radio IQ One of the many signs that greeted the monks on their arrival in Chester.

On October 26th of last year, a group of Buddhist monks left from Fort Worth, Texas on foot for a 2,300 mile Walk for Peace. There was little fanfare.

Since then, they have gained over 2.5 million followers on social media as they make their way toward a final destination of Washington, DC.

Thousands lined U.S. Route 1 in Chester, south of Richmond, Sunday. I asked some along the route why they felt compelled to be there.

Lesley Jones of Midlothian told me, “What they’re walking for and their statement and the energy that they have been generating and I wanted to be part of it.”

Ben Butterworth of Richmond said, “I think the world needs a whole lot more peace right now and it’s inspiring to see a group of people walking for something they believe in.”

Aidan Wright / Radio IQ Social media sensation Aloka "The Peace Dog", recuperating from an injury, rides along in an escort RV.

Kinsey Green, also from Richmond, took as few moments to compose herself, “It’s kind of triggered a lot of self-reflection and it’s just an honor to be here and see them.”

As the monks approached, there was no cheering, no applause, just quiet reverence. Many had offerings of flowers as a symbol of peace and support. Some bowed down, others openly wept.

June Nunn of Chester, was standing beside me as the monks passed. “I’ve…They’ve brought me to tears. I can’t believe what they’re sacrificing for us.”

The monks paused at a host hotel and held a two-hour gathering to share their message of peace before continuing on their journey for the rest of the day.

Their arrival in Washington is expected to be on February 10th.