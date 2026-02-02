© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monks mark 100th Day of Walk for Peace

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM EST
Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya on their 'Walk for Peace' arrive in Chester, Virginia.
Aidan Wright
/
Radio IQ
Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya on their Walk for Peace arrive in Chester, south of Richmond.

Governor Abigail Spanberger welcomed the group of Venerable Monks to Richmond Monday on their Walk for Peace. It marks the 100th Day of their journey.

One of the many signs that greeted the monks on their arrival in Chester.
Aidan Wright
/
Radio IQ
One of the many signs that greeted the monks on their arrival in Chester.

On October 26th of last year, a group of Buddhist monks left from Fort Worth, Texas on foot for a 2,300 mile Walk for Peace. There was little fanfare.

Since then, they have gained over 2.5 million followers on social media as they make their way toward a final destination of Washington, DC.

Thousands lined U.S. Route 1 in Chester, south of Richmond, Sunday. I asked some along the route why they felt compelled to be there.

Lesley Jones of Midlothian told me, “What they’re walking for and their statement and the energy that they have been generating and I wanted to be part of it.”

Ben Butterworth of Richmond said, “I think the world needs a whole lot more peace right now and it’s inspiring to see a group of people walking for something they believe in.”

Social media sensation Aloka "The Peace Dog", recuperating from an injury, rides along in an escort RV.
Aidan Wright
/
Radio IQ
Social media sensation Aloka "The Peace Dog", recuperating from an injury, rides along in an escort RV.

Kinsey Green, also from Richmond, took as few moments to compose herself, “It’s kind of triggered a lot of self-reflection and it’s just an honor to be here and see them.”

As the monks approached, there was no cheering, no applause, just quiet reverence. Many had offerings of flowers as a symbol of peace and support. Some bowed down, others openly wept.

June Nunn of Chester, was standing beside me as the monks passed. “I’ve…They’ve brought me to tears. I can’t believe what they’re sacrificing for us.”

The monks paused at a host hotel and held a two-hour gathering to share their message of peace before continuing on their journey for the rest of the day.

Their arrival in Washington is expected to be on February 10th.
Tags
News Local News
Craig Wright
Craig Wright hosts All Things Considered on Radio IQ.
See stories by Craig Wright